Padma Awards 2019: Govt invites nominations, recommendations

[India], May 3 (ANI): Online filings of nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards have begun.

The filing of nominations started from May 1 and the awards will be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2019

The last date for nominations is September 15,18.

Nominations have been invited from Central Ministries/Departments, States/UT Governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, Institutes of Excellence as also from several other sources to enable broad-based consideration.

The MHA communication dated April 25, 2018 requested them to make concerted efforts in identifying talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized, and make suitable nominations in their favour. The nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards will be received online only on the Padma portal www.padmaawards.gov.in. All citizens can make nominations/recommendation including self-nomination. The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said website, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline. While recommending a person online, it should be ensured that all the necessary details are filled properly. The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. The award seeks to recognize 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc. All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The MHA communication requested that efforts may be made to identify talented persons from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, divyang persons, etc., who deserve to be considered for the award. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards. (ANI)