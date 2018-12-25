Padma Shri awardee Sulagitti Narasamma passes away at 98

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): Social worker and Padma Shri awardee Sulagitti Narasamma passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday. She was 98 years old.

In a life that was in all its sense dedicated to social service, Narasamma had helped deliver more than 15,000 babies, free of charge, in Krishnapura, a remote village in Pavagada Taluk in Karnataka.

Narasamma was awarded multiple honours for performing the traditional deliveries during her 70 years of service. The social worker breathed her last at the BGS Hospitals in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy took to his twitter account to mourn the death of Narasamma. "The death of the Padma Shri Sulagitti Narasamma has caused a great deal of pain. Sulagitti Narasamma's demise is a loss of our society. May god provide peace to her soul and strength to her family," the tweet read. Former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara also paid respect to the social worker. (ANI)