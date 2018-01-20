Padmaavat: FIR filed after Harish Salve gets life threat

[India], January 20 (ANI): The Delhi police on Friday registered an FIR against unknown person for threatening senior advocate Harish Salve.

Salve, who represented the producer of Padmaavat in Supreme Court, had earlier alleged that he had received life threats over phone.

The callers reportedly claimed that they were from Karni Sena, the group which is protesting against the release of the epic drama.

Earlier on Thursday, the apex court stayed notifications issued by four states - Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat - to ban the release of the film 'Padmaavat'.

In its interim order, the court said all states are constitutionally obliged to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the screening of the film after permission has been granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The flick has run into trouble time and again, as members of several Rajput factions have accused the director of the film, Bhansali of distorting history. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, the film is all set to release on January 25. (ANI)