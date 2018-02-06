Padmaavat: Rajasthan HC quashes FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan High Court (HC) quashed a First Information Report (FIR) against the crew of Padmaavat after a special screening was held for an HC judge.

According to media reports, the screening was held in the wake of a petition filed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali to quash the FIR, charging the director and the actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with hurting public sentiments.

Earlier in the day, the controversial film was screened in Rajasthan for High Court judge and staff amid tight security.

The special screening was held for Justice Sandeep Mehta of the HC's Jodhpur bench and three staff members (Court Reader, Personal Assistant, and Court Officer).