Padmaavat released amid protests, security tightened across nation

Pune: On the release day of controversial and much-anticipated movie 'Padmaavat', the security has been tightened outside theatres across India on Thursday.

Security has also been deployed outside theatres in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow to avoid any unwelcome situation from the anti-Padmaavat protestors.

However, in Maharashtra's Pune, the owner of the E-Square cinema hall owner Kishore Ganatra told ANI, "It's peaceful. The current shows are houseful. Police presence is here; our own security is also in place. All is good as of now."





On January 23, the Supreme Court refused to modify its earlier order on the controversy-ridden film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.





The apex court had earlier set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of the flick.

In some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana, the members of Karni Sena and other fringe outfits have resorted to burning posters and vandalising the ticket counter of the movie theaters.

Although security has been beefed up in the district, several incidents of violent protests are taking place.

A school bus in Haryana's Gurugram on Wednesday was attacked by a group of men, who were protesting against the release of the controversial flick 'Padmaavat'.





The protestors threw stones at the bus, which was carrying students, teachers and staff of Gurugram's GD Goenka World School.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi condemend the attack by the anti-Padmaavat protestors, and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using "hatred and violence" to set the "country on fire".

Meanwhile, some prominent schools were reported closed in Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida, while their branches were kept open in Delhi, while all Delhi schools are open.

Political leaders against the film

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy: "It opens old wounds, and that is why such films should not be made. what is the historical value of it? Zero. They say it has nothing to do with history, then why are you making it? Also, why is Rahul Gandhi not taking a stand on it?"

Digvijaya Singh: "Films which hurt sentiments of any religion or caste should not be made."

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs VK Singh :"Whenever we say something about history we must cross check it. Freedom of expression doesn't give us any right to tamper the history. We should pacify and resolve the situation by talking to the people, who are protesting against the film. They should be asked about their concerns and objections in the film. Whenever there are clashes of interest, things will certainly be messed up."