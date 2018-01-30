'Padmaavat' row: Gurugram Karni Sena district pres sent to police remand

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): A district president of Gurugram Karni Sena, Davender, was sent to a five-day police remand on Tuesday, after he was found involved in the incidents of school bus attack and bus torching, in an anti-'Padmaavat' protest.

Davender, a resident of Bhondsi village, was under judicial custody till January 29.

Gurugram Karni Sena chief Thakur Kushalpal was on Saturday detained by the Haryana police in connection with the incidents of violence during the release of movie 'Padmaavat'.

So far, at least 47 miscreants have been arrested by the Gurugram Police in the recent violence. On January 24, a school bus was attacked by a group of men, who were protesting against the release of the film in Gurugram. The protesters threw stones at the bus, which was carrying students, teachers and other staff members of G.D. Goenka World School. The protesters have also torched a state bus on National Highway-8 in Gurugram. (ANI)