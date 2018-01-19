'Padmaavat' row: Karni Sena says it won't allow CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi to attend Jaipur Lit Fest

New Delhi: The Rajput Karni Sena on Friday said it would not allow Central Board of Film Certification Chairperson Prasoon Joshi to attend the Jaipur Literature Festival, which begins on January 25.

The outfit also said that it would not allow Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot in Rajasthan in future.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday set aside the notification issued by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat against the release of the film Padmaavat.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said the state will abide by the Supreme Court's decision. "We will get the court decision studied by the law department and further steps will be taken after that," Kataria said. On January 12, the Mumbai Police arrested 132 members of the Rajput Karni Sena for protesting outside the censor board office in the city. The outfit has demanded a ban on the film. The CBFC had cleared the film, originally titled Padmavati, for release on January 25, after asking for some cuts.