Padmaavat row: Protesters attacks school bus in Gurugram

[India] Jan 24 (ANI): A school bus was attacked on Wednesday by a group of men who were protesting against the release of the film Padmaavat in Haryana's Gurugram.

The protestors threw stones at the bus, which was carrying students, teachers and staff of Gurugram's GD Goenka World School.

"As soon as we came out of the school the bus was attacked. Even the police could not control them. The children somehow took cover inside the bus," said a school staff.

Although security has been beefed up in the district, several incidents of violent protests took place throughout the day in the district today.

Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Khirwar told ANI that the school bus was vandalised and another Haryana roadway bus was torched by the protestors. "Currently, 13 people have been detained (in this connection) and action will be taken," he said, adding, "Adequate police forces have been deployed." Khirwar said, "We have requested mall managers to tighten their internal security." District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh said "Executive Magistrates and police forces have been deployed at sensitive places. We've appealed people to protest peacefully, if they must." Singh dismissed the reports that educational institutions in the district will remain closed tomorrow. "No order to close school or colleges or bars (has been given)," he said. Section 144 has been imposed in Gurugram, which will be in effect till January 28. Earlier in the day, the Haryana Police said law and order situation in the state is under control keeping in view the massive protests against the release of the film tomorrow across India. In some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana, the members of Karni Sena and other fringe outfits have resorted to burning posters and vandalising the ticket counter of the movie theaters. Yesterday, the Supreme Court refused to modify its earlier order on the controversy-ridden film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The apex court had earlier set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of the flick. (ANI)