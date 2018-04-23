Padmaavat row: SC dismisses plea alleging glorification of 'Sati'

[India] Apr 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea to ban the last scene of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'.

Social activist, Swami Agnivesh who filed the petition, alleged that the last scene glorified the practice of 'Sati'.

Earlier on February 22, the Delhi High Court had given the same verdict in accordance with this matter.

Sati is a funeral custom where a widow immolates herself on her husband's pyre or takes her own life in another manner shortly after her husband's death.

Bhansali's magnum opus, which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, has been mired in controversy since the shooting started. It hit the theatres on January 25. (ANI)