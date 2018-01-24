Padmaavat row: Section 144 enforced near theatres, multiplexes, malls in Gurgaon

Gurgaon: Ahead of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Padmaavat on Thursday, the district administration has enforced Section 144 near multiplexes, cinema halls and malls till Sunday.

The Gurgaon police officials have also stepped up security measures outside multiplexes and cinema halls.

Shri Rajput Karni Sena members have also stated that they will carry out a ‘peaceful’ march in the city on Wednesday.

Owing to the possibility of disruption in law and order situation, deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh enforced Section 144 on Tuesday evening against people carrying firearms or other weapons that can cause injury. "There's a likelihood of some disturbance by some anti-social elements in and around the cinema halls/multiplexes in the district… presence of such persons within 200-metre radius from the cinema halls/ multiplexes is likely to cause disturbance in maintaining law and order… (I) am satisfied that directions under CrPC are necessary to impose," excerpts from the order read. The order will be in place till Sunday, the order further stated. As per police officials, there will be heavy police presence, including Rapid Action Force and Quick Reaction Team (QRT) at major public areas screening the movie such as malls, markets and single-screen theatres. In addition, 400 personnel from police headquarters have also been called in for Thursday's screening of the movie. "All directions, as per the Supreme Court order, have been implemented and strict action will be taken against those who disrupt law and order," Ravinder Kumar, public relation officer of Gurgaon police, said.