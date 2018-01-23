Padmaavat row: Section 144 imposed in Gurugram

[India] Jan 23 (ANI): Two days ahead of the release of the controversial Bollywood film Padmaavat, Section 144 was imposed in Gurugram on Tuesday.

Gurugram District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh, in a statement, said, "Direction under section 144 is necessary to impose restrictions on the presence of persons carrying firearms and other articles capable of causing injury, raising slogans and exhibiting placards within 200-metre radius of cinema halls/multiplexes under Section 144."

"Order to continue being in effect till January 28," he said.

If any person is found guilty of violating the order, he will be liable to be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Singh said. The step has been initiated to avert any disturbances by the anti-social elements outside the cinema halls/multiplexes in the district. The release of the film was delayed as it was protested by the Rajput community and others across the country for showing Queen Padmavati in low light. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will finally be released on January 25. (ANI)