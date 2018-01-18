Padmaavat: SC to hear producer's plea challenging film's ban

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a plea filed by the producers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' to withdraw the ban imposed on the film's release in Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Producers of 'Padmaavat' on Wednesday moved the top court to convince the aforementioned states to withdraw the ban on the release of the film.

In their plea, the producers questioned the right of these four state governments to ban the film when the apex court has already clarified that the film's screening can only be suspended in a particular area if there is a law and order situation developing.

The release of Bhansali's magnum opus was banned in the said four states to wing a potential law and order problem. The flick has run into trouble time and again, as members of several Rajput factions have accused Bhansali of distorting history. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, the film is based on the 16th century Sufi poet Mohammad Jayasi's poem Padmavat. The film is all set for a worldwide January 25 release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, and will be the first Indian film to get a global IMAX 3D release. (ANI)