Padmaavat vandalism: Two arrested for torching vehicle in Bhopal

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): Two people have been taken into custody after creating a ruckus and burning vehicles in protest against the film 'Padmaavat' in Bhopal.

The arrests came after a few protesters stirred violence near cinema halls and torched a car during the protest yesterday, said the Madhya Pradesh Police.

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmaavat' release, protests led by Rajput communities and other fringe outfits took a violent form in various parts of the country, yesterday.

Violence stirred in Haryana's Gurugram as protestors restricted the movement of vehicles across the road and also torched a bus and pelted stones at Sohna Road. The protestors vowed to block the film in defiance of the Supreme Court orders. Yesterday, a group of protestors blocked the Gurugram-Wazirpur-Pataudi road in protest. The protestors also pelted stones at the PVS mall in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut allegedly in protest against the film. In Bhopal, a vehicle was set ablaze against the release of the film. The Ahmedabad Police arrested 48 people from various locations under the act of rioting for unleashing violence in the city yesterday. At least 15 people were arrested in connection with the violent protest against the release of the film in Maharashtra's Pune as well. An FIR was registered today in this connection. In some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and Haryana, the members of Karni Sena have resorted to burning posters and vandalising the ticket counter of the movie theaters. Yesterday, the top court refused to modify its earlier order on the controversy-ridden film. The apex court had earlier set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban its release. The epic drama, based on 16th-century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem 'Padmavat', released today. (ANI)