Padmaavat violence: Congress criticises Khattar's govt on law and order

[India] Jan 24 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday lashed out at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after a school bus was attacked and another bus torched in Gurugram by a group of men protesting the release of the film Padmaavat.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The way the school bus was attacked and another bus torched cannot be forgiven. Khattar's government has failed to maintain law and order on all fronts. It's government's duty to uphold Supreme Court's order".

"If they (the BJP government in Haryana) are failing, they have no right to be in power," he added.

Surjewala's scathing attack comes hours after the protestors threw stones at the school bus, which was carrying students, teachers and staff of Gurugram's GD Goenka World School.

Although security has been beefed up in the district, several incidents of violent protests took place throughout the day in the district today.

Section 144 has been imposed in Gurugram, which will be in effect till January 28.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana Police said law and order situation in the state is under control keeping in view the massive protests against the release of the film tomorrow across India.

In some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana, the members of Karni Sena and other fringe outfits have resorted to burning posters and vandalising the ticket counter of the movie theaters.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court refused to modify its earlier order on the controversy-ridden film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The apex court had earlier set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of the flick. (ANI)