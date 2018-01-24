Padmaavat violence: Haryana govt to provide high security to theatres

[India] Jan 24 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that the state government will provide high-level of security to all the movie theatres where the controversial film 'Padmaavat' will be screened.

Speaking to ANI, the Haryana Minister said, "Although Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, earlier seeing the public sentiments, had directed the theatres to not release the film but respecting the Supreme Court's order, he had also said whichever theatres will be showing the flick, they will be provided with high security."

"We have ordered the administration and the police to immediately tighten the security across the state," he added. He added that the Haryana government is trying to curb the violence that erupted in the state against the movie and ensured that stringent actions will be taken against the culprits. In some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana, the members of Karni Sena and other fringe outfits have resorted to burning posters and vandalising the ticket counter of the movie theaters. Yesterday, the Supreme Court refused to modify its earlier order to set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of the flick. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat will be released across the country tomorrow. (ANI)