Padmavati: BJP hopeful of 'amicable solution'

[India], November 20 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said it is hopeful that the Centre and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will find an amicable solution to end the 'Padmavati' row.

BJP leader S. Prakash said, "There has to be some way out of this. I'm sure the government authorities and the Censor board officials will take note of the sentiments of the people and make sure that an amicable solution is found."

The film has been embroiled in a spate of controversies ever since its inception.

The period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering historical facts. (ANI)