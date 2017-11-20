'Padmavati' cast trying to provoke us for taking dire steps: Karni Sena

[India], Nov. 20 (ANI): After Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor said Padmavati, "will come out and that too in full force", Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi asserted on Monday that the film's cast was trying to provoke them for taking dire steps.

"Now, every day, they are provoking us for beheading them or cutting their nose. The future of film Padmavati is that it will not release," said Kalvi while protesting against the film at Azad Maidan.

Earlier in the day, Kapoor, while addressing media at the India International Film Festival (IFFI), said, "This is not the time to be angry; this is not the time to lose your cool because there are enough people doing that right now. So, I would choose to say that I believe in the process and I am very optimistic.

"I am sure 'Padmavati' will come out. Once people see the film, they will be proud of it like we are. All of this will be forgotten then," he added. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the matter regarding the release of the film, which was scheduled to hit the screens on December 1 but has been deferred by the makers. The film, starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Ratan Singh, is yet to receive a clearance from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). (ANI)