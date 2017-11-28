Padmavati: Karni Sena demands for CBI enquiry in Nahargarh Fort incident

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Tue, Nov 28, 2017 00:45 hrs

[India], Nov. 27 (ANI): Dubbing the Nahargarh Fort incident as a conspiracy to instigate communal tension, Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Monday demanded for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the matter.

On November 24, a body was found hanging on the ramparts of Jaipur's Nahargarh Fort with a threat note engraved on the rocks against the protester of the movie 'Padmavati'.

Kalvi said the message engraved on the stone seems to be a threat for the Karni Sena.

"The Nahargarh incident was just to rake communal tension in the country. The threat has been issued for us. I want CBI to probe the case. CBI should probe whether Sanjay Leela Bhansali's people are involved in this matter," he told ANI.

The death was initially speculated to be a suicide case, but when the police reached the spot they found a message written on the rocks stating - "We not hang effigies only, in protest of Padmavati".

The brother of the deceased has also demanded an investigation into his death and alleged it to be a case of murder. (ANI)



