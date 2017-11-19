Padmavati protests spill over to Delhi

[India], November 19 (ANI): Continuing the string of revolts against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmavati', members of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha on Sunday staged a protest against the release of the film, in the national capital.

In a video that surfaced, the protestors can be seen raising slogans against Bhansali's magnum opus using brandish swords.

Meanwhile, Arjun Gupta, a member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, came out strongly against Bhansali and said that the filmmaker should be tried for treason for making such movies.

"I have written a letter to Giriraj Singh and asked him to take strict action against Bhansali and he should be tried for treason," Gupta told ANI. Gupta also noted that it has become a habit of Bhansali's to tamper the historical facts in his movies, citing the example of 'Bajirao Mastani'. The BJP leader also shared that Bhansali should have shown the movie to the CBFC first, but chose not to because he wanted to get more publicity out of all the controversy going on. Also, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani requesting her to defer the release of the film on grounds of not hurting the sentiments of any community. In her letter, Raje suggested that a committee should be formed in order to discuss the film and its plot. Since a week, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmavati' has run into massive trouble, first with fringe groups demanding a ban on the release of the film and the recent private screening has irked CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi. (ANI)