Padmavati row: Anil Vij questions SC ruling

[India], Nov.28 (ANI): Hours after the Supreme Court ordered the Chief Ministers to not interfere in Padmavati row, Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday questioned as whether everyone needs to take apex court's permission to make any statement.

The Apex Court earlier in the day refused a petition to ban Padmavati and rebuked the Chief Ministers saying "those holding public offices should not comment on such issues."

Speaking to ANI, Vij said, "If we need Supreme Court's permission to make any statement then it is not right. I am astonished that in a democracy we need Court's permission to express ourselves."

While dismissing lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma's petition seeking to stay the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed epic drama, the top court observed, "When matter is pending for the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) consideration, how can persons holding public offices comment on whether the CBFC should issue certificate or not? It will prejudice decision making of the CBFC." The film has been embroiled in a spate of controversies ever since its inception and Chief Ministers of many states have also announced to stall the movie if 'objectionable scenes' are not removed from it. The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has also been facing protests from various groups, especially Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering historical facts. (ANI)