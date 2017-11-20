Padmavati row: Chittorgarh's MP writes to HM

[India], Nov. 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CP Joshi on Monday requested Home Minister Rajnath Singh to allow the release of 'Padmavati' only after obtaining approval of Mewar's royal family and historians.

In the letter, Rajasthan's Chittorgarh MP stated that the film could be banned if members of Mewar's royal family and historians object to it after the screening.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said 'Padmavati' would not be allowed to release in the state unless the objectionable scenes were removed.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came out in the support of Sanjay Bhansali's magnum opus and tweeted that the controversy around 'Padmavati' was a manufactured one to suppress the freedom of expression. The period drama on Rajput queen Padmavati is in the eye of the storm for allegedly "distorting" the historical facts and misrepresenting queen Padmavati. A Haryana BJP leader, Suraj Pal Amu, on Sunday announced a bounty of Rs. 10 crore for beheading actress Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. On Sunday, the release of the epic drama was deferred by its makers. The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Ratan Singh. (ANI)