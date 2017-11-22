'Padmavati' row: Karni Sena chief says will not allow release even after changes

[India], November 22 (ANI): Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Wednesday said even if the changes were made in the film, 'Padmavati', they would not allow its release.

Speaking to ANI, Kalvi said, "My party member and I are totally against the film Padmavati's release. Even after the changes, we will not allow it to hit the theatres. We will come out on the streets along with other social organisations and protest against it, if it gets a release date."

Kalvi's declaration comes hours after the producers of Padmavati, reportedly, announced that they would take a call on its release only after the censor board's go-ahead.

"Every person has objection with the film, 'Padmavati'. It's not just the Centre, but everyone is raising the issue over the movie. I totally feel that it should not be released anywhere in India. I will also appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get this film banned," he said. Meanwhile, earlier in the day Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi refused to comment on 'Padmavati,' saying, "I don't want to talk on this topic as of now." At the 48th International Film Festival in Goa, the 46-year-old said, "I'm here for a movie on kids and let's only talk about it. If I have anything to say about it (Padmavati) then I will tell you everything in detail." However, on November 20, at the red carpet India International Film Festival (IFFI) 2017, when he was asked about the certification process of 'Padmavati,' Joshi said, "We are trying to follow the procedure. At this point, instead of all the chaos, discussion is required." The film is in the eye of the storm following protests from conservative groups over alleged tampering with historical facts, a contention which Bhansali has denied repeatedly. The film features Deepika Padukone in the title role as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. The release of the film, which was earlier slated for December 1, has been deferred as the filmmakers are yet to secure a censor certificate. (ANI)