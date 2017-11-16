'Padmavati' row: Police asks not to violate law and order

[India], November 16 (ANI): The Rajasthan Police on Thursday said that the people protesting against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie 'Padmavati' should not take law and order into their hands.

"The protesters can stage demonstrations peacefully and can keep their demands in front but that all should be under law and order. We will take proper action, if any situation violating law and order arises. Presently, the situation is under control. We will make strategy if needed and are ready for any upcoming situation," Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Ajit Singh told ANI.

Yesterday, Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi warned of dire consequences if the release of 'Padmavati' was not stalled. Speaking to ANI, Kalvi said, "Jauhar ki jwala hai, bahut kuch jalega. Rok sako to rok lo (a lot will burn, stop if you can)." On November 14, the Rajput Karni Sena members vandalised Aakash Mall in Rajasthan's Kota protesting the trailer of 'Padmavati'. Earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected a petition filed against the release of 'Padmavati', saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was yet to issue a certificate to the movie. The top court had added that the CBFC was an independent body and the court should not intervene in their jurisdiction. The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts. The Karni Sena had earlier demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and also thrashed Bhansali. (ANI)