Padmavati row: UP Home Deptt writes to CBFC

[India], November 16 (ANI): As the release of the movie Padmavati draws nearer, the protest against it has also mounted up. In its wake, Uttar Pradesh's Home Department has written to the secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, urging it to convey the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of the adverse impact of the protests on peace and harmony.

The letter also appeals for the certification board to take public sentiments into cognisance while granting certificate to the movie.

The movie's December 1 release date also coincides with the counting of votes in the Uttar Pradesh local body elections, while the Islamic festival of Milad-un-Nabi is likely to fall on December 2, which is marked by large processions by the community. In light of both events, the ministry also suggested that the movie's release around the same time would not be in the interests of peace and order. The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts. The Karni Sena had earlier demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and also thrashed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The Karni Sena activists have amped up the act by staging protests in various parts of the country, covering Bangalore in the South as well. The protests have turned even more violent, as acts of vandalism in Rajasthan's Kota were reported on Tuesday. (ANI)