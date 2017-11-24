Padmavati row: Victim's brother demands probe

[India], November 24 (ANI): The brother of the victim, who was found dead at Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur, on Friday demanded an investigation into his death and alleged it to be a case of murder.

Earlier in the day, Saini's brother's body was found hanging on the ramparts of Jaipur's Nahargarh Fort with a threat note engraved on the rocks in protest of the movie 'Padmavati'.

"My brother cannot commit suicide. It appears to be a murder. We will demand an investigation into the death. He has nothing to do with it (threat note written on rocks," Ram Ratan Saini said.

It was initially speculated to be a suicide case, but when the police reached the spot they found a message written on the rocks stating - "We not burn effigies only, in protest of Padmavati". The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed epic drama has been in the eye of the storm following protests from conservative groups over alleged tampering with historical facts. The film features Deepika Padukone in the title role as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. The release of the film, which was earlier slated on December 1, was deferred as the filmmakers were yet to procure a censor certificate. (ANI)