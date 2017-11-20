'Padmavati': SC to hear plea against makers to remove 'objectionable' content

[India], November 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea filed by senior lawyer, Manohar Lal Sharma seeking direction to delete certain objectionable scenes from the movie, 'Padmavati'.

In the plea filed on Friday, Sharma also sought prosecution of the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Earlier on November 10, the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmavati', saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not yet issued a certificate to the movie.

The film has been embroiled in a spate of controversies ever since its inception. The period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering historical facts. (ANI)