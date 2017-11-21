Padmavati will be released after 'objectionable scenes' were removed: UP CM

[India], Nov.21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that state government had cleared its stand that Padmavati will be released only after 'objectionable scenes' were removed from the film.

The Chief Minister said that they have given their suggestion to the Information & Broadcasting Ministry regarding the same.

Speaking to ANI, Adityanath said, "We have made our stand clear on it. There should not be any confusion now. We have already given our suggestion, in written, to the Information & Broadcasting Ministry."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said that the state government would not let the movie 'Padmavati' release in the state until 'objectionable scenes' were removed from it. "We will not let Padmavati film release in Uttar Pradesh unless and until objectionable scenes are removed from it," Maurya said, while addressing a public gathering here. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed epic drama has been facing huge protest by various groups, besides many chief ministers have come under the umbrella to ban the movie in their respective states. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier said that the film will not be released in the state till necessary changes were incorporated in it. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also spoke along the same lines. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her support to the film and said that the controversy was "a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom of expression". The movie, starring actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, has been embroiled in flak from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts. Amid the hue and cry, the release of the movie was also deferred. It was earlier slated to release on December 1. (ANI)