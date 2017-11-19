'Padmavati' won't release in UP until 'objectionable scenes' are removed: Dy CM Maurya

[India], November 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Sunday that his government would not let the movie 'Padmavati' release in the state until 'objectionable scenes' were removed from it.

"We will not let Padmavati film release in Uttar Pradesh unless and until objectionable scenes are removed from it," Maurya said, while addressing a public gathering here.

Maurya is another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader to have jumped in protesting against the release of the movie.

Earlier, Haryana's BJP Chief Media Coordinator Suraj Pal Amu passed derogatory remarks against 'Padmavati' filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actress Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh. Amu threatened actor Ranveer Singh, who is playing Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji in the movie, for supporting Bhansali. Meanwhile, the makers of the movie informed that they have voluntarily postponed the movie's release due to absence of requisite clearances. The film, which was scheduled to release on December 1, is yet to receive a clearance from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, has been facing protests from various groups, including Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly distorting historical facts. (ANI)