'Padmavati's release postponed

[India], November 19 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming movie 'Padmavati', which has been mired in a slew of controversies over its storyline and concept, have now willfully postponed its release date.

The movie was scheduled to release on December 1.

The point to be noted here is that the movie, starring actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, had still not received a clearance from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The new release date of Padmavati is yet to be announced.

The movie, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, had been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts. The CBFC had been upset with the movie's team for their alleged screening of the movie even before a clearance. CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi told ANI, "It is disappointing that the film 'Padmavati' is being screened for the media and getting reviewed on national channels without CBFC having seen or certified the film." Earlier, following Shri Rajput Karni Sena's threat to harm Deepika Padukone for allegedly portraying a demeaning image of Rajputi women in the movie, the Chatriya Samaj in Uttar Pradesh announced a reward of Rs 5 crore to anyone beheading Padmavati's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the actress. The reward was later increased to Rs 10 crore on Sunday by the Karni Sena. Also, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani requesting her to defer the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmavati' until some changes are made to it. (ANI)