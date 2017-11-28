Padmavati's won't release in Bihar until objectionable scenes removed: Min

[India], November 28 (ANI): Bihar minister Krishna Kumar Rishi on Tuesday categorically stated that until "objectionable scenes" were not removed from film 'Padmavati', it will not be released in the state.

Rishi's statement comes a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said director Sanjay Leela Bhansali should clarify his stand on the controversy and that the historical drama would not be released in the state until that happens.

Speaking to ANI, Rishi, who is art, culture, sports and youth minister, said, "Until objectionable scenes are not removed from the movie Padmavati, we will not allow it to be released in the state."

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused a petition to ban the periodic drama and rebuked the Chief Ministers saying "those holding public offices should not comment on such issues". Today, while dismissing a petition seeking to stay the release of the film, the top court observed, "When matter is pending for the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) consideration, how can persons holding public offices comment on whether the CBFC should issue certificate or not? It will prejudice decision making of the CBFC." The film has been embroiled in a spate of controversies ever since its inception and chief ministers of many states have also announced to stall the movie if objectionable scenes are not removed from it. The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has also been facing protests from various groups, especially Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering historical facts. (ANI)