'Pak Army Chief visits LoC to oversee India's pro-active stand'

New Delhi: Lashing out at Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who recently visited troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzaffarabad Sector, Defence Expert on Sunday asserted that the former is making frequent visits to oversee India's pro-active stand.





Speaking to ANI, Defence Expert, Praful Bakshi said, "Other than visiting the LoC for the third time, Pakistan Army Chief cannot do anything better. Now that he has decided to support the separatist and help them with arms or monetary funds, he has to oversee because India has taken such a pro-active stand."



He further added that General Bajwa is taking such measures in order to draw the people's attention towards Kashmir as his plan is to enter and capture the valley.

Resonating similar views, Major General (Retd) Dipankar Banerjee said that Gen. Bajwa's visits is a threat to the India Army for which they should be alert.

"With the change in the new Pakistan Army chief they are trying their best to take counter action against India. Bajwa who has visited LoC for more than three times in a month can prove to be a threat for the country, as the snow will melt on the higher altitude the infiltration will increases," Banerjee told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, General Bajwa visited troops along the LoC. The Army Chief was given a detailed report by the local Commander regarding operational situation, ceasefire violations and response by Pakistani troops.

General Bajwa appreciated the state of operational readiness, exemplary high morale, and motivation for the fulfillment of assigned missions, The Dawn quoted an official statement as saying.

Bajwa also interacted with his troops, who were reported to have pledged that "no Indian misadventure shall go without a befitting response".

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief stated, "We are aware of the defence and security challenges being faced by the country and we are capable of defeating all threats, irrespective of the 'front'.