Pak BAT action foiled: Army used Quadcopters to locate attackers corpse

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Quadcopters were used to locate dead bodies of suspected Pakistani soldiers, who were gunned down by the Indian Army while foiling an attempt by Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) to carry out an attack across the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Kashmir.

Quadcopters are small drones which are used by the Army to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance in operational areas.

These small drones are very useful for the forces as they can locate movement of terrorists and Pakistan Army regulars in a stealthy manner and also avoid the risk of exposing men to terrorists who may be hiding to ambush them.

The operation to foil the BAT action was started by the forces after the Indian troops had sensed suspicious movement near Indian Army post of Karal Kot along the Line of Control. "The movement was detected simultaneously with ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops from 6 PM on Saturday," an Army official said. "After the firing subsided, the forces in the Kissan battalion area flew a Quadcopter to assess the damage done to enemy troops and spotted the bodies of two intruders near the post," the official added. According to statement issued by the Indian Army, a large cache of warlike stores i.e. two AK-47 rifles, 480 rounds of ammunition, three communication sets, two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), cameras and petrol bottles. From the recovery, it was estimated that they (BAT) intended to carry out a gruesome attack on the Indian Army forward post in Naugam sector. The attackers, who were dressed in Indian Army and BSF fatigues for deception, were provided cover fire by the Pakistani Army post as they tried to sneak into the Indian side, the statement said. BAT is a small unit generally comprising Pakistani Army personnel and terrorists who sneak across the LoC or Internationsl Border to carry out an attack on an Indian post. The search operations are still underway in the Sector to sanitise the area. (ANI)