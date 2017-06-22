Pak BAT action foiled: Former union home secy hails Indian Army

[India], June 22 (ANI): Following the attempt of armed intrusion by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in Poonch which was foiled earlier today, former union home secretary and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP R.K. Singh on Thursday hailed the Indian patrolling team at the border, citing that it makes it difficult for the Pakistan Army to enter.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Since our surgical attack on Pakistan, their Army has been continuously making strategies to take revenge on us. Today's incident is not the first, but the third this year, after which the government needs to take an action. Actually, the patrolling team at the border is making it difficult for them to enter as we are on continuous rounds. So we need to increase our patrolling team and be alert all the time for safety."

Warning Islamabad over all the strikes they have made so far, Singh further stated that Pakistan is a problem to us and for the whole world.

"We need to tell them that India will not remain silent and we can strike at them any time. As not only are they a problem to us, but for the whole world too," Singh added.

Earlier in the day, an attempt of armed intrusion by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in Poonch this year was foiled at 2 p.m.

Two jawans were, however, killed in the exchange of fire.

An area domination patrol was targetted by armed intruders and in the exchange of fire, one was killed.

Another armed intruder was injured and covering fire by Pakistan posts facilitated his extrication.

Pakistan's BAT team was 600 m within the Line of Control (LoC) and 200 m far from their posts.

Pakistan's BAT was earlier in news after it mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers on Monday in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control, where they had beheaded Lance Naik Hemraj in 2013, in May.

The Indian Army confirmed the involvement of the BAT in the gruesome act.

"Pak Army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts on the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector. Simultaneously, a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In a unsoldierly act by the Pak Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated. Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded," read the Indian Army's statement.

It is the same Krishna Ghati sector where the Pakistani BAT had beheaded Lance Naik Hemraj and badly severed the head of Lance Naik Sudhakar Singh of 13 Rajputana Rifles, on January 8, 2013. (ANI)