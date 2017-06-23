Pak BAT attack: We are alert, ready for any situation, assures BSF

[India], June 23 (ANI): After the Pakistani troops carried out an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, killing two Indian jawans, Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF) K K Sharma assured that the jawans are alert and ready to face any situation.

"Line of control is very active at this point of time. There is ceasefire violation everyday but our jawans are very alert and ready to face any situation. Yesterday, the army was in a position to shoot down two members of the BAT. In that process two of our soldiers attained martyrdom," Sharma told ANI while attending a programme organised by the BSF against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Yesterday, an attempt of armed intrusion by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in Poonch was foiled at 2 p.m. Two jawans were, however, killed in the exchange of fire. An area domination patrol was targeted by armed intruders and in the exchange of fire, one was killed. Another armed intruder was injured and covering fire by Pakistan posts facilitated his extrication. Pakistan's BAT team was 600 m within the Line of Control (LoC) and 200 m far from their posts. Pakistan's BAT was earlier in news after it mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers on Monday in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control, where they had beheaded Lance Naik Hemraj in 2013, in May. The Indian Army confirmed the involvement of the BAT in the gruesome act. It is the same Krishna Ghati sector where the Pakistani BAT had beheaded Lance Naik Hemraj and badly severed the head of Lance Naik Sudhakar Singh of 13 Rajputana Rifles, on January 8, 2013. (ANI)