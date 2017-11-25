Pak encouraging non-state actors like Hafiz: MoS Defence

[India], Nov 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Subhash Bhamre slammed Pakistan for encouraging global terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

Bhamre's statement comes a day after Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Saeed was released from house arrest.

Hitting out at the Pakistan, the MoS Defence said that political and military leadership of the country is weak.

"The non-state actors like Saeed are being encouraged. He was set free in the name of High Court's decision. This invited a negative reaction from all over the world. Our government also expressed concern over it," he said in a media briefing.

Bhamre also pitched for eliminating the terrorism and claimed that India is prepared to face the global threat. "We want to maintain a peaceful relationship with our neighbours. Terrorism has become a global issue. Nothing is in the hand of the political leadership in Pakistan today," he added. He further cornered the military leadership of the country and accused it of involving in double-speak. "Their military leadership also speaks something else and does something else at the border. They talk good but the infiltration bid and cross border terrorism have been increasing by the day at the border," he said. Saeed, accused of masterminding the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, was released from house arrest after a Pakistan judicial body ordered his release. Follwing his release, the United States called on Pakistan to ensure that the JuD chief was arrested and charged for his crimes. (ANI)