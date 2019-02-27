Military aircraft crashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): A military aircraft crashed on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, officials said.

An eyewitness at the crash site in Budgam claimed that "it was a jet aircraft".

"I saw the blast 20 minutes back. It is a jet and not a helicopter. There were three pilots and there were two blasts," an eyewitness told ANI.

The crash comes a day after India carried out air strikes at a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

More details are awaited.