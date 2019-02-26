Pak FM calls emergency meeting after IAF air strikes in PoK

[Pakistan] Feb 26 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday convened an emergency meeting at the foreign office in Islamabad to discuss the situation Indian Air Force carried out aerial strikes at major terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

According to Radio Pakistan, the meeting is being attended by former foreign secretaries and senior ambassadors.

The air strike, in which 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part, was carried around 3:30 am, IAF sources told ANI. The jets dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across the LoC (Line of Control), completely destroying them, sources added. Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) control rooms were also destroyed in the strikes.

The Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan-based JeM carried out a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing around 40 personnel and injuring five others. The terror attack had led to nationwide outrage, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack. Entire world community expressed solidarity with India after the deadly terror attack. The US said it supports India's "Right to self-defence" in the back of the attack. (ANI)