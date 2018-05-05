Pak girl becomes ambassador for 'Swachh Jamui Swasth Jamui'

[India], May 5 (ANI): Triggering a controversy, a Pakistani girl featured as the "brand ambassador" on the cover page of a booklet meant to promote 'Swachh Jamui Swasth Jamui' initiative in Bihar's Jamui district.

The incident that came to light on Friday and apparently didn't go down well across various spheres.

An investigation revealed that the girl was also seen drawing Pakistan's flag in a picture, that added fuel to the fire.

It was also revealed that the girl was being promoted as the face of UNICEF in Pakistan for education.

The booklet was printed by Suprabh Enterprises printing press in Patna. (ANI)