Pak High Commissioner places Chaddar at Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah

Pakistan's High Commissioner to India, Sohail Mahmood, presented the traditional Chaddar at the Dargah Sharif her on Friday on the eve of the 715th annual Urs of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia.

The High Commissioner was received at the shrine by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Tahir Nizami and other members of the Dargah Committee.

After placing the Chaddar, Mahmood offered dua while Nizami did the dastaarbandi (traditional turban) on the occasion.

The High Commissioner also visited the Dargah of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA) and offered dua.

Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia was the third Spiritual Successor (Khalifa) of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (RA). He is known for his love for humanity as a means of realizing love with the Creator. His followers are spread across South Asia, including Pakistan. The Urs of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, a 14th century Sufi saint of the Chishtia Order and one of the most famous in the world, is celebrated every year with traditional zeal and fervor, and is attended by devotees and Zaireen from different parts of the world. Under the provisions of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, a group of Pakistani zaireen (pilgrims) is expected to travel to India to attend the annual Urs. (ANI)