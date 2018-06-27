Pak High Commissioner was invited for Eid Milan: Sources

[India], Jun 27 (ANI): The head of every mission based in Delhi was invited for the Eid Reception hosted by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, including Pakistan, Indian sources said on Wednesday.

This came after a Pakistani source told ANI that Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood was reportedly not invited for the Eid celebration.

Addressing the Eid reception hosted yesterday, Swaraj said India will never allow the forces of hatred and violence to come near its people.

She further noted that like any religious festival in India, Eid-ul-Fitr too brings together people of all faiths, and is celebrated with great fervour. "Whether Deepavali or Christmas or Baisakhi or Navroze or any other, Eid-ul-Fitr too brings together people of all faiths. India is home to one of the largest population of Muslims. Our celebrations of Eid are as diverse as our regions, languages, cuisine, and traditions, as vibrant as our clothes and festivities, and as sweet as our traditional meeti sevaiyan and a host of savoury dishes," she noted. Earlier on Saturday, India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was stopped from visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan's Hasan Abdal, despite having required permissions. (ANI)