Pak indulging in cold war with India: J-K Dy CM

[India], Jun 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday accused Pakistan of indulging in cold war with India.

Gupta's comments came after four security personnel lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces in Chambliyal sector of Samba in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Among the deceased were two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, one assistant commandant and one sub-inspector, who were killed during the shelling while they were out and retaliating.

Condoling the death of four soldiers in the incident, Gupta said that such kind of attacks done by Pakistan was a matter of great concern. Gupta told ANI, "They lost the three wars we (India) fought against them. In spite of this, they (Pakistan) are indulging in a cold war with us (India). The Army is permitted to take decisions independently. They will give a befitting reply to them." Earlier on June 3, Gupta termed Pakistan as a "cowardly nation", after two BSF soldiers, constable Vijay Kumar Pandey and assistant sub-inspector Satya Narayan Yadav were killed and 13 civilians injured after heavy shelling by Pakistan. On May 30, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan had spoken to each other on the issue of ceasefire violations and terrorist activities and agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003, to ensure that ceasefire will not be violated by both sides. Both the DGMOs had reviewed the prevailing situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Boundary in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official statement. (ANI)