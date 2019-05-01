Pak is proxy space power of China: Top Indian Army officer

Terming Pakistan as the "the proxy space power of China", a top defence official on Wednesday said there was a need to restructure India's space organisational structure to help the three defence services and the ISRO to meet the country's defence challenges.

In view of the "enhanced threat perceptions from both China and Pakistan, there is an urgent need to restructure and reshape the nation's space policy," the Indian Army's Director General of Perspective Planning Lt Gen Taranjit Singh said here.

"The restructuring is needed in view of the changed security concerns because of the activities of both China and Pakistan," Singh was quoted as saying in a release put out by the Observer Research Foundation.

"Pakistan is the proxy space power of China," he said.

The officer said the recent meeting of the Pakistani Prime Minister with the Chinese President, during the BRI conference in Beijing, has reiterated this point.

Lt Gen Singh said India should tap the advanced technology of space to meet its national security challenges adding that the potential of space technology should be used for not only military logistics but also for weapons, missiles deployments in vast geography like ours.

The Indian Army general pointed out that China has integrated its space programme with its security and military requirements and it has enhanced the PLA's capabilities.

Lt. Gen. Taranjit Singh said the launch of niche quantum satellite by China for communication has given it an edge and there is a need for fast developing such niche satellites by India too.

He also said that China's ASAT capability has enhanced our fears on our space assets.

The Army officer was addressing the ORF space dialogue here. (ANI)