Pak jets violate LoC, drop bombs in J-K's Rajouri sector

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): Pakistan jets reportedly violated Indian airspace in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and dropped bombs on their way out.

Craters were reportedly spotted at the places where the bombs were dropped by the Pakistani jets. No casualties have been reported yet.

This comes a day after the IAF carried out an aerial strike at a terror launch pad in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, destroying a control room of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and other infrastructure of the terror outfit.

Air space over Pathankot in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir has been shut down. (ANI)