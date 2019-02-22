Pak MP visits Kumbh Mela, bats for peace between two nations

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Notwithstanding heightened tension between two neighbours in the wake of Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan’s Member of Parliament Ramesh Kumar Bankwani on Friday visited Kumbh Mela. He underlined the need for peace between the two countries.

Speaking to ANI, Bankwani said: “I want to congratulate the Centre and the state governments as I have been here numerous times but the way they are conducting Kumbh Mela with discipline is commendable. I hope that both India and Pakistan move forward towards peace and development.”

Talking about the prevailing tension between India and Pakistan after Pulwama terror attack, Bankwani said: “I am ready to initiate talks between the two countries as a mediator.” “I will meet Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. I will surely request Prime Minister Modi to move forward towards peace as Pakistan government also wants peace and progress,” he said. Deputy Director, Information, Kumbh Mela Sanjay Rai had said earlier in the day: “There is no information regarding anyone coming from Pakistan but representatives of 191 countries have arrived in India for visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela.” As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into their convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir. The responsibility of the suicide bomb attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Kumbh Mela is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip at the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati paves the way for their salvation and rids them of their sins. The 55-day long Kumbh Mela will end on March 4. (ANI)