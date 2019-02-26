Pak must elimiate terrorism else face consequences: A K Antony

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): The Congress party on Tuesday lauded the Indian Air Force for destroying a number of terrorist camps across the LoC in Pakistan, hours after India confirmed that its Air Force carried out “pre-emptive non-military action” at Pakistan backed-Jaieh-e-Mohammad camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“By this heroic action, India Air Force has restored the prestige and morale of the Indian people and our armed forces,” senior Congress party leader and former defence minister AK Antony told ANI.

India on Tuesday carried out air strikes at JeM terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, eliminating a "large number" of terrorists, including top commanders, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed. He added that credible intelligence was received that the JeM was planning to carry out more suicide attacks in India after a terror strike on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama 12 days ago that killed 40 personnel. Antony warned Pakistan that it should eliminate terrorism emanating from its soil. "Pakistan should realise that if they encourage and throw terrorists to Indian soil, India will not lie down. It is high time to avert terrorist outfits operating from their soil with the support of the Pakistan armed forces, otherwise again they will have to face the same consequences," said Antony. The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, capital of PoK, were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources told ANI. (ANI)