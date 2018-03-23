Pak National Day: FIR registered against militant leader Asiya Andrabi

[India], Mar 23 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday registered an FIR against a militant named Asiya Andrabi on Friday for allegedly raising anti-national slogans while celebrating Pakistan National Day.

She is the Chairman of a banned militant organisation named Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

Andrabi allegedly organised a gathering on Friday at her residence comprising of Muslim women at Awantabhowan, Soura in Srinagar to celebrate the Pak National Day.

She sang the Pakistan national anthem and later hoisted the Pakistan national flag at her residence. (ANI)