Pak not doing any favour by releasing Hamid Ansari

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): India believes that by releasing Indian national Hamid Ansari, Pakistan has not done any favour, sources said.

Ansari was detained and arrested six years back after he went to Pakistan to meet a woman whom he had befriended through social media. He returned to India on December 18 after completing a three-year prison sentence in a Pakistani jail.

Responding to the same, sources said: "Hamid Ansari's sentence was three years so it is not that Pakistan has done any favour."

Regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav case, India is not very optimistic and it is a matter of concern, sources further said. Pakistan has claimed that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan for alleged involvement in espionage and subversive activities for India's intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). India has rubbished all allegations and charges laid down by Pakistan and maintains that Jadhav was a former naval officer, and after retiring from the Indian Navy, he was in Iran for business interests when he was kidnapped. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April last year. Subsequently, India approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May, following which the ICJ passed an order obligating Islamabad not to carry out the death sentence awarded to Jadhav. The proceedings regarding Jadhav's case are ongoing in the ICJ, with a public hearing scheduled in February next year. (ANI)