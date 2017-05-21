Pak paranoid with India, says defence expert

[India], May 21 (ANI): Defence expert Brigadier (Retd.) P. K. Sehgal on Sunday said Pakistan's decision to arrest an Indian citizen was reflective of Islamabad' paranoia with India.

"It speaks very poorly of Pakistan. It is on the lookout of catching each and every individual for even the smallest of mistakes in the travel documents. They are suffering from paranoia that India is hell bent on playing mischief in Pakistan, whereas India only wishes Pakistan best of luck," Sehgal told ANI.

The defence expert further said that India had always desired friendly relations with Pakistan whereas the latter's response "has always been negative. Their policy and outlook have been one of revenge and hatred." Earlier in the day, Sheikh Nabi Ahmed was arrested from the F-8 area of Islamabad under the Margalla Police Station for allegedly staying without proper documents. A case has been filed against him under Article 14 of the Foreign Act and he has been sent to 14-day judicial remand. "During the inquiry, it was found that he was staying in Pakistan without any passport or permission. He committed the crime of staying in Pakistan without any Visa or NOC for which he was booked under Section 14 of the Foreign Act," the FIR stated. (ANI)