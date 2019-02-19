Pak PM Imran Khan is only a sycophant of military: Ram Dev

, [India]: Yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday said that India should stand united against Pakistan to combat terrorism.

“India should stand united against Pakistan to combat terrorism. Every political party should believe in the power of fraternity. Then only India will receive its right to self-determination,” Ramdev told the media at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

In the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel and was spearheaded by Jaish-e-Mohammad, India received worldwide support to fight against terrorism.

Reacting to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's statement, where he asked India to provide “actionable evidence” about Pakistani links to the February 14 attack, Ramdev said, "Pakistan PM Imran Khan is only a sycophant of military and his country has no democracy." On Tuesday, in a televised address to the nation, Imran Khan asked India to provide “actionable evidence” about Pakistani links to the February 14 attack, in South Kashmir, promising that his government will “take action." Ramdev started his statement by paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as February 19 is commemorated as the great warrior’s birth anniversary. “On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, I urge India to divide Pakistan into three regions: provide economic and military support to the secessionist group in Balochistan, so that it separates from Pakistan, pioneer movements to combat within Pak, so that India get PoK and those who support it, try to charm them," Ramdev said. With just a few days left for the primal Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to take place in May, many political parties have pushed for the construction of Ram temple, including BJP’s foe turned friend Shiv Sena. On this, the yoga guru said: “I don’t consider Ram temple as a vote bank or political dichotomy. India should stand united for the construction of Ram temple. Not just Hindus, even Muslims should come together and assert its construction. The temple should be indeed constructed and the people of its country should tantamount to Ram and Sita, then only it will be known as 'Ramrajya'.” (ANI)