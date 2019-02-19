Pak PM making lame excuse on Pulwama: India

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): India on Tuesday dubbed as a lame excuse of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that he would take action if “actionable intelligence” is provided about links of Pulwama attack to his country and asked him to stop misleading the international community.

Hours after Khan’s televised address, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the Pakistani Prime Minister has “ignored claims” made by Jaish-e-Mohammad, which is based in Pakistan, as well as by the terrorist, who perpetrated Pulwama heinous crime.

“Disclaiming any link between the terrorist attack and Pakistan is an oft-repeated excuse by Pakistan. The Pakistani Prime Minister has ignored claims made by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, as well as by the terrorist, who perpetrated this heinous crime. It is a well-known fact that Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action,” Kumar told ANI exclusively.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan has offered to investigate the matter if India provides proof. This is a lame excuse. In the horrific attack in Mumbai on 26/11, the proof was provided to Pakistan. Despite this, the case has not progressed for the last more than 10 years. Likewise, on the terror attack on Pathankot airbase, there has been no progress. Promises of ‘guaranteed action’ ring hollow given the track record of Pakistan,” he said.

The MEA spokesperson said: “It is regrettable that the Pakistani Prime Minister has insinuated that India’s response to the terrorist attack is determined by the forthcoming General Election. India rejects this false allegation. India’s democracy is a model for the world which Pakistan would never understand.”

“We demand Pakistan to stop misleading the international community and take credible and visible action against the perpetrators of Pulwama terrorist attack and other terrorists and terror groups operating from areas under their control,” he said.

“Pakistan’s Prime Minister has called for dialogue and expressed his readiness to talk about terrorism. India has repeatedly stated that it is ready to engage in a comprehensive bilateral dialogue in an atmosphere free from terror and violence,” he said.

“Pakistan claims to be the greatest victim of terrorism. This is far from the truth. The international community is well acquainted with the reality that Pakistan is the nerve center of terrorism,” the MEA spokesperson said.

“The Prime Minister has referred to a ‘Naya Pakistan’ with new thinking. In this ‘Naya Pakistan,’ Ministers of the current Government publicly share platforms with terrorists like Hafeez Saeed who have been proscribed by the United Nations,” he said.

“We are not surprised that the Prime Minister of Pakistan refuses to acknowledge the attack on our security forces in Pulwama as an act of terrorism. Prime Minister of Pakistan has neither chosen to condemn this heinous act nor condoled with the bereaved families,” said Kumar.

Pakistan Prime Minister Khan on Tuesday promised “action” if “actionable intelligence” is provided by India about its links to Pulwama terror attack but warned of “retaliation, without even thinking, if any kind of military action is launched by India.”

Breaking his silence on the February 14 attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, Khan in his televised address claimed that there was “no evidence” about Pakistan link and that India was being “judge, jury, and executioner.”

Khan, without condemning the ghastly attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, said Pakistan is ready to discuss the issue of terrorism as insisted by India and that war is no solution.

“I want to tell India, we are ready for any kind of investigation. If there is any actionable intelligence, give it to us, I guarantee that we will take action,” Khan said. (ANI)